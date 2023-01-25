AMG National Trust Bank Buys 151 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.93.

NYSE DG opened at $234.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

