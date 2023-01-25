AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,309,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.