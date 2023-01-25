AMG National Trust Bank Invests $250,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,143,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,969,000 after purchasing an additional 349,016 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Waste Management stock opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.20 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.