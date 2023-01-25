AMG National Trust Bank Invests $461,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $345.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.93 and its 200-day moving average is $338.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.