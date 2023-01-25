AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $201,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.60). HSBC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSBC. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 500 ($6.19) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.56) to GBX 570 ($7.06) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.30) to GBX 585 ($7.24) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

