AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $234,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 114.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after buying an additional 676,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after buying an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $363.83 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.15 and a 200 day moving average of $262.65.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

