AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 1,247 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.86) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($67.23) to GBX 5,010 ($62.03) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($54.48) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,113.33.

Diageo Price Performance

About Diageo

DEO opened at $184.30 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day moving average of $178.06.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

