AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 79.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 71,066 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 57,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

