AMG National Trust Bank Takes $321,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.