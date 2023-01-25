AMG National Trust Bank Takes $321,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.