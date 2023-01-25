AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 279.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $139.90 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $92.69 and a twelve month high of $157.87. The firm has a market cap of $316.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

