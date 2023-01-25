Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOH. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

