Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

