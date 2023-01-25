Analysts Set Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Target Price at $6.31

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLD. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Applied Digital Stock Up 7.3 %

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 5.05. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 145.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,922.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David Rench sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,436.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 970,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,922.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 495,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,600 in the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

