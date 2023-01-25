Analysts Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Price Target at C$89.08

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Dollarama Price Performance

DOL stock opened at C$85.18 on Friday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$60.77 and a 12 month high of C$85.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.80. The stock has a market cap of C$24.47 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In other news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total transaction of C$972,000.00.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

