Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $78.75

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,985,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Hologic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

