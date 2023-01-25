Analysts Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Target Price at $126.38

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.22. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $160.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

