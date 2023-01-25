Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target at $19.36

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of PTON opened at $11.06 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

