Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Target Price at $113.36

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.36.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
SAP Trading Down 0.4 %
SAP opened at $116.19 on Friday. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $134.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in SAP by 8,972.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
