Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Target Price at $113.36

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

SAP opened at $116.19 on Friday. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $134.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in SAP by 8,972.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SAP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

