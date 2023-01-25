Analysts Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Target Price at $57.67

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of YETI stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $70.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in YETI by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in YETI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in YETI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.