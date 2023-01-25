Analyzing Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -5.84% 4.00% 1.99% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -17.79% -16.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Harvard Bioscience and Nautilus Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Harvard Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.34%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.78%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nautilus Biotechnology has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Nautilus Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $118.90 million 0.99 -$290,000.00 ($0.17) -16.65 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.49) -3.71

Harvard Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Harvard Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nautilus Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force. The company was founded by Dr. William T. Porter in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

