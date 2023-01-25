APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $48.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

APA stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.58. APA has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

