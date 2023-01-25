Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives $6.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

APLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 5.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $27.12.

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 145.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. Analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,087.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Regina Ingel sold 14,500 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,425,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,087.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 495,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,600. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,670,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,545,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 13.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 870,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

