Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %
APVO opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
