Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

APVO opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

