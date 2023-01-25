Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,395 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 496,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 482.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 384,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

AQMS stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.67.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director David Kanen acquired 283,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $201,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 212,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,830.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aqua Metals news, Director David Kanen purchased 283,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $201,107.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 212,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,830.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 534,245 shares of company stock valued at $375,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

