Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

AQST stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

