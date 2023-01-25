Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,980,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 22,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

