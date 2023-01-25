ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,651 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

ARKK opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.