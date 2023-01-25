Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other news, Director Salim Manji purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,492.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,337,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,735,476.21.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Up 0.4 %

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.06. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$8.77 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

