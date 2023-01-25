Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 35,782 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

