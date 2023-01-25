Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 4,246 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 86.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 38.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $376.50 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $238.59 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.