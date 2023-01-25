Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

NSC opened at $255.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.62 and its 200-day moving average is $240.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

