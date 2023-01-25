Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $23.74 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,996,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,627,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,954,000 after purchasing an additional 335,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

