Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $24.56 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after purchasing an additional 381,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $42,788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $161.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $167.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

