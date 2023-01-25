Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,839 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

