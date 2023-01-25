Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,685 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $22,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

