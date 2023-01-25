ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.36. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.33% and a negative net margin of 25.89%.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

