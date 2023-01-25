Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Price Performance
NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.35. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.79.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 1.63%.
Institutional Trading of Atlantic American
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
