Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.35. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 1.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

