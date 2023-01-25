Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 646 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 646 ($8.00).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUTO. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.38) to GBX 528 ($6.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.56) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.54) to GBX 635 ($7.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.27) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 1.0 %

AUTO opened at GBX 593.60 ($7.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2,374.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 553.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 578.40. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 707.40 ($8.76).

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.