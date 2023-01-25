Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after purchasing an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,980,000 after buying an additional 75,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,570,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 158,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $189.90 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.61.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

