AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,944.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($33.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.38) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,113 ($38.54) to GBX 3,225 ($39.93) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of AVEVF opened at $39.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc engages in provision of engineering and industrial software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

