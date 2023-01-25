Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €3.20 ($3.48) to €3.50 ($3.80) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.33 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,820,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,665,000 after purchasing an additional 240,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,211,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,956 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

