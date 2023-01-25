Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives $41.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIB. HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CIB opened at $30.46 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.6545 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.