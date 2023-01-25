Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives $41.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Price Performance

Bancolombia stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.6545 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bancolombia by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.