Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.18.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Baozun by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Baozun by 39.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Baozun by 1,041.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Baozun in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Price Performance

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. Baozun has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Baozun had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

