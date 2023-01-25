Barclays Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $192.65 on Monday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $479.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

