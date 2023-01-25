Barclays Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $152.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $132.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.08.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

