Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634,102 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dynatrace worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

