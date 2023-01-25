Barclays PLC Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,952 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V.F. Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of VFC opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.40. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $69.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.