Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of J. M. Smucker worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $149.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

