Barclays PLC Sells 147,751 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $121.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.